OnePlus 6T users experience 'screen tearing' issue

The OnePlus 6T users have run into a problem with their phone's display wherein a wave of light travels up and down the screen. The actual cause for the 'wave of pixels' has not been established yet but initial reports suggest that it happens more often on the lock screen while using OnePlus' face unlock feature or the in-display fingerprint scanner.

The wave of pixels is not restricted to the any particular OnePlus 6T model. It can be seen on both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Users have taken to the OnePlus forum to talk about the issue. The issue isn't widespread and for now it seems it is only impacting a few owners of the new 6T phones. The review units too haven't shown any display issues.

According to a post made by one user on the OnePlus forum, the issue can't be fixed by user by doing a simple factory reset. The problem has a more to do with the hardware of the phone.

One user wrote on the OnePlus forum. "It's a little bit hard to explain and it's really hard to take a screenshot of. Basically what happens is when the screen is on (mostly after a screen unlock), there is a wave of pixels turning pink/purple throughout the screen. It does not affect anything else but really annoying. Any ideas?"

Oneplus, however, hasn't confirmed or said anything regarding the problem, which another user on the OnePlus forum has called 'screen tearing'.

Also Read: OnePlus to announce special edition McLaren 6T

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up to launch all new McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T. The phone is expected to come with a massive 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

[Edited By: Udit Verma]