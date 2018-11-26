Realme to launch selfie-centric Realme U1; Key specs, features we know so far

The Oppo sub brand, Realme, will be launching a selfie-centric smartphone on November 28 called Realme U1. The smartphone is part of a brand new U series of the company. Realme, known for edgy design language and being the first in their segment, was the first phone to bring the dew-drop display design or the cheap Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Realme will yet again bring a unique experience for its users with the U1 and it all starts with the retail box. Realme has a new design and logo and has abandoned the white and red colour combination. The box has a much cooler blue colour with a yellow colour branding over it. Realme has also got a new logo which is more modern and youthful and has a combination of lower case 'r' and an upper case 'R'.

The biggest selling point of the Realme U1 smartphone is its latest and greatest 12 nm Mediatek Helio P70 chipset. The new chipset will give U1 a 13 per cent boost over the phones that were using the Helio P60 chipsets. The octa-core processor also brings an enhanced AI engine with up to 30 per cent improvement in AI processing over the Helio P60. Realme recently posted AnTuTu benchmark results of the Helio P70 which outscored the Snapdragon 636 and Kirin 710 processors.

Coming back to the phones main attraction, the Selfie camera, the Realme U1 is going take amazing low light selfies. The exact specifications of the camera sensors are still unknown but the company is already calling the Realme U1's camera as a game changer for the segment.

Reasons to wait for Realme u1

The hype around the Realme U1 is owing to the company's successful Realme 1, Realme C1 and Realme 2 Pro phones. The phone will directly compete with Redmi Note 6 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus in India. Realme is expected to price U1 competitively to gain market share from Xiaomi.

Realme will be formally launching the Realme U1 on November 28 at 12.30PM, and the company is expected to sell it via flash sales on Amazon India and its online store primarily.