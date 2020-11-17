'Life comes full circle': Anand Mahindra as Jawa bikes return to Czech Republic after 90 years

After almost 100 years, Java bikes will be riding on the roads of the Czech Republic, the bikes' home-country, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra informed on Tuesday. Mahindra tweeted, "Life comes full circle for Jawa".

Jawa motorcycles, which were created by Frantisek Janecek in Prague, will now be riding on the city's lanes after 90 years. Janecek introduced the first model of Jawa bike on October 23, 1929.





Life comes full circle for Jawa... anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2020

Biker Anupam Thareja in a tweet informed the return of Jawa in Czech Republic. He tweeted, "Jawa has returned to the Czech Republic and what better place to kick off this new journey than at Prague Castle! This city is where Frantisek Janecek designed and created the motorcycles we love to ride. 90 years later, the ride shows no signs of slowing down!"

Jawa has returned to the #CzechRepublic & what better place to kick off this new journey than at #PragueCastle!

This city is where František Janeček designed & created the #motorcycles we love to ride. 90 years later, the ride shows no signs of slowing down!

Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) November 17, 2020

In 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra's subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited signed a deal with Jawa Moto and got the right to sell products under this name in India. On November 15, 2018, the Classic Legends launched three motorcycles in India: Jawa 300, Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak.

Last week, Classic Legends, the parent company of the Jawa motorcycle brand, informed that 50,000 units of Jawa Motorcycles were sold in India in the past 12 months.

Jawa currently has three bikes in its portfolio including - the Jawa, Jawa forty-two and Perak.

Recently, Classic Legends Private Limited's CEO Ashish Singh Joshi has said that Jawa motorcycles were being offered on sale in Europe. The 300 cc Jawa motorcycles are being introduced in Europe by Jawa Moto Spol s.r.o, which was established in 1997 as the successor to the original Jawa company in Europe.

