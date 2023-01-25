CoinDCX launches Namaste Web3, an educational initiative to make India Web3-ready

CoinDCX, India's leading and most valued crypto company, is proud to announce the launch of Namaste Web3, an initiative aimed at generating awareness and understanding of the third-generation internet or Web3, and its potential for Indian industries. Namaste Web3 will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, key opinion leaders, and influencers from across India who will impart wisdom on Web3 potential to support India’s objective to become a 5 trillion economy.

India's blockchain and Web3 sector has gained a significant advantage over other developing countries, thanks to a steady influx of global investments, a surge in startup activity and diverse tech talent who championed the building capability over developed countries like the USA, UK. Additionally, India’s growing economy, demographic population and exponential increase in adopting emerging technologies like Web3 has positioned us as the fastest growing country on the world’s technological map. Namaste Web3 has been created with the goal of bridging the gap between the Indian masses and this new generation of the internet and to position India as a leader in the global Web3 ecosystem.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinDCX, said, “Web3 technology has opened up a huge white-space for innovators and builders. However the mass adoption of this technology can only happen through continuous education. At CoinDCX we have been tirelessly working to drive mainstream adoption of this technology and have made strategic investments in extensive awareness and education around Web3. Through the Namaste Web3 initiative, we are providing the ecosystem a voice and visibility to drive public awareness about the use cases and the benefits of this innovative technology.”

A series of multi-city roadshows are planned as part of Namaste Web3 with Bangalore being the first stop.Other cities include, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Indore, and Kolkata. Amongst a host of interesting topics, the forum will touch upon the role of Web3 in bringing socio-economic changes,navigating the shift from web2 to web3, decentralized finance in web3 and accelerating decentralized application (DApp) development with hands-on workshops on building DApps with decentralized hosting solutions.