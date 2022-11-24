CoinDCX to add 100 more chapters in Tier 2 and 3 cities to boost Web3 development

CoinDCX, India's leading and most valued crypto exchange, will add 100 local chapters in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in an effort to increase awareness and participation in Web 3 and blockchain. CoinDCX Community chapter meetup is a way for like-minded crypto natives to come together to learn and explore new ideas on Web3, Blockchain and Crypto.

Mridul Gupta, COO, CoinDCX, said: “CoinDCX is a firm believer of encouraging Web3 enthusiasts. Building on the foundational features of Web3 and Blockchain technology where community and bottom-up approach form the main pillars, we believe these local chapters will essentially help the Web3 ecosystem grow and fuel up future innovation. The energy and enthusiasm we witness among the people for crypto and Web3 are unmatched and inspire us to design products and services aligned with long-term benefits.”

The Community Program has so far successfully engaged thousands of crypto enthusiasts in 15 cities in India, including Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Prayagraj, Patna, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata and Kanpur. Through regular meetups and educational workshops, these sessions have helped grow the overall ecosystem over the last few months by enabling developers and crypto enthusiasts to come together. Recently the crypto exchange hosted a meetup for “Women in Web3” in Kolkata to help women learn, network and play a more active role in Web3 and crypto literacy.

Mithun Shetty, Director - Community at CoinDCX, said: "Our local chapter program is part of our initiative to educate people across the country on Web3 and crypto. We also believe that we need more local leaders to mobilize and educate people in their local communities, which will enable access to learning and help build a community for Web3 and crypto enthusiasts. Our local chapters have become hubs for developers, students and folks interested in building and working in crypto & Web3 to come together with a common goal to learn and discuss important issues in the industry. This is even more important in Tier2 & Tier3 markets since people here are very interested in being part of the crypto revolution but lack access to communities and resources that we take for granted in Tier1 cities.

While CoinDCX's local chapters serve as a dynamic platform to bring like-minded crypto/Web 3 communities together, it also promotes leadership at the grassroots level by encouraging the chapter leaders to organize and manage these programs. The Local Chapter Program is run by small communities (chapters) in various cities across India. These local communities are headed by our 'Chapter Leaders' who are crypto enthusiasts and passionate about spreading knowledge about the technology.