Blockchain To Be Used For Voting In The Coming Days

E-voting has been a major work in progress for the world to imbibe. A major part of it also included the involvement or the usage of the Blockchain technology to make it tamperproof. The news about online voting started to circulate when during the month of October, Greenland was reported to be analyzing the possibility of an online voting platform to be used in its national elections. With all the options being considered; a blockchain-based system was also among the possibilities.

Kåre Kjelstrøm, chief technology officer at Concordium, shared his thoughts on the voting basics with Cointelegraph. He said; any voting system has the basic requirement of trust; and this trust requires a number of check marks, any one of which can stand as a challenge depending on the circumstances. He went on to comment, "Any digital system that replaces a manual voting system needs to address at least those same issues to ensure trust and this has proven to be rather tricky to pull off. But blockchain may prove to be part of a solution.”

With Greenland's work to explore blockchain technology, the news has surfaced again for the world. However, this system has been a vastly discussed, with the possibility of exploring it with blockchain. Back in 2018, in a New York Times opinion piece, Alex Tapscott said, "It’s time for online voting. Using blockchain technology, online voting could boost voter participation and help restore the public’s trust in the electoral process and democracy.”