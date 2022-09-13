First Mover Asia: GPUs' record a huge drop in demand ahead of Ethereum Merge

Prices of Graphic Processing Units are dwindling with the upcoming release of Ethereum 2.0. Bitcoin flipping at $ 20k while Ethereum is recording an uptick as the Merge comes closer Crypto tokens project unusual volatility: Is Merge the reason? With the Ethereum Beacon Merge ahead, the demand for Graphic Processing Units has significantly dropped, reported by CoinDesk reporter, Sam Reynolds The rise and decline of GPU demand Crypto assets were introduced between 2009 -2014.

Since GPUs are essential for mining crypto the demand and supply equilibrium was tilted making GPUs expensive and often difficult to acquire too. During the ETH rally in 2021, the most powerful GPUs were selling over 114 per cent from the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price. With ETH’s growth in 2015, the graphic units were off the shelves in no time.

Some miners have been toying with the idea of moving to Ethereum Classic - the forked Ethereum blockchain. Once a favorite amongst miners the RTX 3080 Ti, is selling at a 45 per cent less price, close to MSRP. John Peddie, an analyst from the industry published data on the GPU sale performance. According to the data, there is a 15 per cent decline in GPU shipments since the first quarter.

Also Read: Top Crypto News Today: Gaming Chip Prices record a Huge Drop in demand ahead of Ethereum Merge