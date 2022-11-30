Since the market crash, Bitcoin has been recording new lows and is constantly trying to find support at higher levels. The asset is on the verge of finding a breakout point before the next bitcoin halving event occurs. According to blockchain analytics, these holders have 75% of the BTC holdings and have shown no signs of fear, doubt or anxiety over the market conditions. Crypto Quant’s analysis revealed that the holders' bracket has shifted from young less experienced traders to experienced long-term investors.

While Bitcoin has been a safe bet for a lot of crypto investors, ETH and NFTs are becoming really popular amongst investors in the crypto hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore.

According to industry reports the drop in BTC’s value combined with high network hash rate and mining difficulty has left the mining ecosystem in shreds.

Michaël van de Poppe, founder of Eight Global has shown bullish sentiment on the king asset. According to a tweet by Poppe, the asset will significantly break out at $30,000 in three weeks.

Another interesting fact that has come to light from Charles Schwab’s research is that 46% of Gen Z individuals are showing more interest in adding BTC to their retirement plan and overall investment plan.

Also Read: Top Crypto News Today: Long Term Investors have amassed 75% of Bitcoin