Top Crypto News Today: Nubank partners with Polygon to create its own crypto asset

Nubank will leverage Polygon technology to create their own loyalty tokens The bank announced that it will invite 2k customers to help develop the token ecosystem Amidst a bearish market the launch of Nucoin and other adoption related news has evoked hope for crypto enthusiasts’ Nubank, a fintech organization in Brazil announced a loyalty rewards program using Nucoin as the key driver to acknowledge customer’s loyalty.

Nucoin’s general manager Fernando Czapski stated, “This project is another step ahead in our belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology and to democratize it, even more, going beyond the purchase, sale and maintenance of cryptocurrencies in the Nu app.”

Interestingly, Warren Buffet’s firm Berkshire Hathway - an American multinational conglomerate holding company with a market cap of $ 615.53 billion sold off its huge investments in Mastercard and Visa amounting to $3.1 billion in value.

Nubank is not the first bank to debut in the world of crypto and web3. JP Morgan Chase has its own JMC coin. It is a stablecoin that aims to maintain its value pegged to the dollar. The purpose of the coin is to transfer data between two parties seamlessly. The platform has been adopted by 200+ banks.

Read more: Top Crypto News Today: Nubank partners with Polygon Blockchain to create its own Crypto Asset