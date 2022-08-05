What Are NFTs? What is an NFT Museum?

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are unique cryptographic tokens that have unique identification codes. They cannot be traded or exchanged for equivalency like other crypto assets. NFTs are literally omnipresent. The government of Ukraine has launched an NFT collection called “Meta History: Museum of War” to raise funds against Russia. It is one of the most unique ways to let the global citizens become a part of history and contribute their way towards helping the nation. However, for all NFT enthusiasts, it is important to understand what an NFT museum is and how they can visit this Ukrainian NFT museum and become a part of history.

What Are NFT Museum?

NFT museums are nothing but museums exhibiting NFT artwork similar to a physical museum displaying art from various artists. These museums can be either digital versions of the existing museums or physical museums displaying NFTs on screens.

While the NFT wave is being ridden by every individual it’s the museums or the art galleries that are yet to take a forward step towards this technological advancement. Think of a scenario where you can attend some famous art exhibitions from the comfort of your home, bid in an auction, and contribute to the greater good. This is what the NFT museum of Ukraine is trying to achieve during the tough times of conflict.

NFT museums are definitely playing a big role in redefining the existence of physical art galleries. According to Dmirty Ozerkov, the head of the contemporary art department at the State Hermitage Museum, all museums will eventually build their digital version on the metaverse. Hence the NFTs are giving a way of expression and sustainable source of income to digital artists.