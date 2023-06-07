CoinDCX appoints Vijay Ayyar as VP, International Markets

CoinDCX, India's leading and most valued crypto company, has appointed Vijay Ayyar as Vice President, International Markets. The appointment is in line with the company’s broader ambitions of becoming a dominant global player in the crypto and Web3 space. In his new role, Vijay will lead the strategy and execution for CoinDCX to establish the platform's international presence in the coming months. Based in Singapore, he brings with him 17 years of rich and diverse experience across crypto, big tech and consulting. Vijay previously led corporate development and international, including early stage investing and strategic projects for Luno, a crypto wallet and exchange owned by the Digital Currency Group (DCG).

As India's largest crypto platform, CoinDCX has over 15 million users on its platform. After five years of relentlessly working on the India market and introducing users to the world of crypto and Decentralised Finance (DeFi), CoinDCX is now preparing to take its cutting-edge technology and products to a global user base. Vijay's role would be to spearhead strategy and execution of the company’s global aspirations.

Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, CoinDCX said, “India has unparalleled tech prowess and talent, and we are excited about the potential of making India the global web3 hub, underpinned by our vision to ‘Make in India’ for the world. With Vijay's vast experience and deep industry expertise, I’m confident his fresh perspectives and ideas will help us tap on emerging global Web3 opportunities.”

Speaking on his appointment, Vijay said, “As crypto leaders in India, CoinDCX is operating from a position of strength and there is a tremendous opportunity in front of us. With a product stack that is amongst the best in the industry, I’m really excited to build a crypto and Web3 business from India for the world.”

Vijay will be responsible for overseeing and managing CoinDCX’s operations and growth in international markets, including analyzing trends, identifying new business opportunities, and augmenting services so that they align with the needs and preferences of customers across regions