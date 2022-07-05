scorecardresearch
News
Commodities
Gold prices dip on recovery in US Treasury yields; Spot gold reaches $1,807.93 per ounce

Feedback

Gold prices dip on recovery in US Treasury yields; Spot gold reaches $1,807.93 per ounce

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,808.50. 

Gold prices fell in the previous session on prospects of interest rate hikes from central banks that are trying to take on inflation, but managed to stay above the $1,800 price support level. Gold prices fell in the previous session on prospects of interest rate hikes from central banks that are trying to take on inflation, but managed to stay above the $1,800 price support level.

Gold dipped slightly on Tuesday, as a recovery in US Treasury yields from last week's one-month lows reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with a strong dollar also piling on.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,808.50. 

* Resuming trade after a weekend extended by the Independence Day holiday on Monday, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields firmed, weighing on prices of bullion. 

* Gold prices fell in the previous session on prospects of interest rate hikes from central banks that are trying to take on inflation, but managed to stay above the $1,800 price support level.

* Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 

* Spot gold had touched a five-month low of $1,783.50 on Friday.

* The dollar steadied at elevated levels on Tuesday, making gold less appealing for buyers holding other currencies. 

* World stocks, meanwhile, rose in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, helped by a bounce in oil as concerns over tight supply outweighed recession fears. 

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his armed forces were undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month war, while Russia's Vladimir Putin hailed his military's victory in the gruelling battle of Luhansk. 

* Spot silver firmed 0.2% to $19.99 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $883.94, and palladium gained 0.5% to $1,932.22.

TAGS:

BT TV