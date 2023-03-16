Gold surges in international market amid troubles at Credit Suisse; Should you invest?

Gold prices have surged on Thursday amid fears of a banking crisis across the world. Gold's safe haven status got an impetus after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week, followed by the troubles at Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

But gold prices in the domestic market were down despite positive global cues for the metal. In the domestic market, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold now stands at Rs 53,050, down from Rs 53,150 per 10 grams on Wednesday. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold April futures on Thursday were trading at Rs 57,950 per 10 grams, down Rs 386.

The price of 24-carat gold has also gone down. On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of gold was decreased by Rs 110 to Rs 57,870.

The silver rate is down 0.49 per cent. Silver May futures were trading lower by Rs 333 at Rs 66,966 per kg on MCX.

According to Reuters, spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,919.86 per ounce, after rising more than 1 per cent on Wednesday. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,927.80.

On Wednesday, gold prices declined after US consumer price data came in line with expectations. The precious metal was still around the price of $1,900 an ounce after surging for three consecutive sessions.

"Gold prices were sharply up and silver near steady on Wednesday, as both metals hit five-week highs yesterday on safe-haven demand. Fears of a global banking and financial crisis are growing which is further fuelling a rally in gold. The banking turmoil that started in the U.S. late last week has spread to Europe. Falling US Treasury yields and a much stronger US dollar index today are indicative for traders and investors to hold safe-haven assets. The European Central Bank meets today and is expected to raise its main interest rate by 50 basis points. However, the shaky banking sector in the Euro zone at present may at the last minute alter the ECB's plans," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Domestic Gold prices

As per experts, after the collapse of some American regional banks and the crisis of Credit Suisse Group AG, investors will be inclined towards buying the yellow metal at least in the near future.

“We expect gold and silver to remain highly volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1900-1888 while resistance is at $1922-1934. Silver has support at $21.55-21.40, while resistance is at $22.00-22.18. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 58,080-57,810, while resistance is at Rs 58,650, 58,820. Silver has support at Rs 66,920-66,510, while resistance is at Rs 67,990–68,580,” said Kalantri of Mehta Equities.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Thursday:

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/ 10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 53,200 690 MUMBAI 53,050 690 KOLKATA 53,050 690 CHENNAI 53,800 725 BENGALURU 53,100 725

Why are gold prices recovering?

The gold price is recovering and has rallied in four of the past five trading sessions. Credit Suisse’s fiasco after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has triggered the risk of financial instability globally and uncertainty over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve scheduled for next week, has cemented strong appeal for Gold price.

The banking crisis that started in the US late last week with the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has now affected Europe. Falling US Treasury yields and a much stronger US dollar index today are indicative for traders and investors to hold on safe-haven assets.

The European Central Bank meets today and is expected to raise its main interest rate by 50 basis points. However, the turmoil in the banking sector in the Euro zone may force ECB to change its plan at the last minute.

