India’s coffee exports rise by 19% between Jan-June this year

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose 19 per cent to 2,24,293 tonne in the first half of the current calendar year, according to Coffee Board.



The country had exported 1,88,736 tonnes in the year-ago period.



India ships both robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.



According to the Board's latest data, the shipment of Robusta coffee jumped 39.43 per cent to 1,32,852 tonne during January-June 2022 from 95,280 tonne in the same period last year.



Whereas Arabica coffee exports declined 16.75 per cent to Rs 29,058 tonne from 34,905 tonne in the said period.



In the case of instant coffee, its shipments increased by 24 per cent to 15,858 tonne from 12,794 tonne in the year-ago period.



The volume of coffee re-exported remained marginally higher at 46,324 tonne against 45,621 tonne.



Italy, Germany and Belgium were the major export destinations for Indian coffee during the period.







