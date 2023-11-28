Petrol and diesel price chart on November 28: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on November 28: Petrol and diesel rates were kept constant across all major cities on Tuesday, November 28. Rates of petrol and diesel have been on the same level over the last one year following a major tweaking in rates on May 21, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a welcome move, slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs in some states.

On Tuesday, November 28, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices touched Rs 106.31 per litre, which is the highest among all the metropolitan cities. The diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were price revisions in some states, such as Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

The fuel prices were increased in Uttar Pradesh by 27 paise. In Himachal Pradesh, the price of petrol was hiked by 55 paise and by 49 paise for diesel.

In Chhattisgarh, petrol price was hiked by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise. Prices of petrol and diesel were also hiked in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 27 paise. Besides, fuel prices were revised downwards in Maharashtra, Bihar and Telangana.

Revised price chart

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 90.14

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil price

Oil prices went up on Tuesday in early trade, snapping a multi-session losing streak ahead of the crucial meeting of OPEC+ on November 30, which is widely expected to deepen and extend cuts to oil production amid fears of supply being consistently higher than demand. Brent crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $80.43 a barrel at 0152 GMT, on track to snap a four-day losing streak. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading 43 cents higher, also 0.6 per cent, at $75.28 a barrel, after falling for three straight sessions, Reuters said in its morning report.

"After the delayed OPEC+ meeting, crude oil prices showed weakness in the international markets. Crude oil prices also fell amid downbeat October US new home sales data. The U.S. weekly crude oil inventories also rose by 8.7 million barrels in the last week and also pushed oil prices lower. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and ahead of OPEC+ meetings. Crude oil is having support at $75.30–74.40 and resistance is at $77.00-77.70 for today’s session. In INR terms, crude oil has support at Rs6,210-6,150 while resistance is at Rs 6,380-6,440," said Rahul Kalantri, VP, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

