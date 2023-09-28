Petrol and diesel price chart on Sept 28: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here



Petrol and diesel prices on September 28: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on September 28, Thursday. The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices on a daily basis at 6 am.

Last one year, the oil prices did not see any major revision. The last major revision in fuel rates was done on May 21, 2022, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the overall excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

At present, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is higher than Delhi and is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

There were minor changes in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil



Oil rose closer to the $100-a-barrel mark after stockpiles at the major US storage hub dropped to critical levels. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, continued gains in Asian trading after setting a fresh one-year high on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices extended their three-month-long rally, the highest level in the current year so far. Oil prices jumped 3 per cent on Wednesday after official data showed that US crude stocks fell more than expected, adding to worries about supply tightness amid production cuts by the OPEC+.

Brent crude has jumped to a 10-month high and breached $93/barrel in mid-September. It has averaged $83.5 in the past year. Reuters raised the Brent price forecast to $82.45/barrel for 2023 recently, up from its July consensus forecast of $81.95/barrel. The price is expected to average over $85/barrel in the fourth quarter.

Rising crude prices, if transmitted to retail fuel prices, can lead to higher inflation.

"Crude stocks are continuously falling, with Oklahoma, storage hub, delivery point for U.S. crude futures falling by 943,000 barrels in the week to just under 22 million barrels, the lowest since July 2022. Despite strong gains in the dollar index and the U.S. bond yields, crude oil prices surged to record levels in the international markets. Crude oil has support at $92.70–91.80 and resistance is at $94.30–95.00 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,710-7,640, while resistance is at Rs7,890–7,950," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also read: New TCS rules to depositing Rs 2,000 notes: Five personal finance changes you need to know from October 1

Also read: Jupiter Wagons shares rose 253% in six months, beat RVNL, Titagarh Rail, IRFC; how strong is the uptrend?