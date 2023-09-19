Petrol and diesel price chart on September 19: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices September 19: Petrol and diesel rates were kept constant across all major cities on Tuesday, September 19. Rates of petrol and diesel have been on the same level over the last one year following a major tweaking in rates on May 21, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a welcome move, cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs in some states.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Last month, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said that the Narendra Modi-led government has ensured affordability and availability of petroleum products notwithstanding disruptions in the global energy market.

He said India insulated itself from rising fuel prices and that the price hike in petrol and diesel in the country in the last two years has been marginal compared to several large economies and neighbouring nations.

Global crude oil

Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session, as weak shale output in the U.S. spurred further concerns about a supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 90 cents, or 1 per cent, to $92.38, just under a 10-month high reached on Monday.

Crude oil made another 10-month high overnight despite some reservations about the outlook for China’s economy and central banks’ tight monetary policy. Nonetheless, the underlying market structure appears intact for now.

The Brent futures contract touched US$ 94.95 bbl and the WTI contract hit US$ 91.36 bbl.

Recently, the Saudi Arabian national oil company Aramco and the US International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered their forecasts for global oil demand.

The backdrop to the current price action has been the tightening of many of the major central banks’ monetary policy to rein in high inflation. The concern is that global growth will need to slow to a point that could see oil demand undermined down the track.

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its target rate again by 25 basis points (bp) to 4.00% and lowered its economic growth outlook.

Investors became more bullish on crude oil in the latest week as visible inventories dwindled and Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies extended their production cuts to the end of 2023.

But some of the former bullishness about diesel and other middle distillates evaporated on signs of a prolonged manufacturing downturn in Europe and China that could limit cyclically sensitive diesel consumption.

