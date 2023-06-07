Petrol and diesel prices on June 7: Check latest rates in major cities

Oil marketing companies have kept the fuel rates unchanged in most cities across the country on Wednesday, June 7. Prices across major metropolitan cities New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have been steady over the last one year with minor fluctuations here and there.

The petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

In Mumbai, petrol is currently being sold at Rs 106.31 per litre, whereas the price of diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices retail at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively.

While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. There is a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai. On Wednesday, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

CIties Petrol price on June 7 Diesel price on June 7 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.64 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.34 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.52 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.73 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.33 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.65 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.77 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Revised prices

Petrol has become costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. In Bihar, the price of petrol has increased by 27 paise and that of diesel by 25 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices have also increased in Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka.

On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 52 paise and diesel by 50 paise in Maharashtra.

Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 29 paise in Jharkhand.

In West Bengal too, petrol has become cheaper by 46 paise and diesel by 43.

In India, the daily petrol and diesel prices are ascertained by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices are then revised in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Global oil prices eased about 1 per cent on Tuesday as worries that sluggish global economic growth could reduce energy demand outweighed Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts. Brent futures fell 42 cents to settle at $76.29 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 41 cents to settle at $71.74.

Prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said over the weekend it would cut output to around 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from about 10 million bpd in May.

"Crude oil witnessed profit taking after a surprise build up in the US gasoline and distillate stocks during the peak summer driving season. However, crude oil inventories declined by 1.71 million barrels and supported prices at lower levels. The dollar index was also firm ahead of the next week’s FOMC meeting which capped gains of crude oil. The US EIA will release its weekly inventory reports later today. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $70.90–70.00 and resistance at $72.40–73.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,870-5,810, while resistance is at Rs 6,050 to Rs 6,120," said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

