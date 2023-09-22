Petrol and diesel prices on September 22: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 22: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on September 22, Friday.

In Delhi, the price of petrol on Friday is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

Major oil PSUs, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year.

The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

However, there were minor tweaks in prices in some states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Petrol in Noida is available for Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre. In Ghaziabad, the price of diesel is Rs 96.58 per litre for Friday, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.75 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre.

In Patna, petrol can be bought for Rs 107.24 and diesel for Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol in Bhopal is available for Rs 108.65 and diesel for Rs 93.90 per litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil

Crude oil prices initially dropped in response to the US Fed's hawkish statement, but they found support at lower levels when Russia imposed a temporary export ban on distillate and diesel fuels to stabilize its domestic fuel market.

Oil prices rose on Friday as concerns that a Russian ban on fuel exports could tighten global supply outweighed fears that further US interest rate hikes could dent demand, but they were still headed for their first weekly loss in four weeks.

Brent futures climbed 50 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $93.80 a barrel by 0350 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures gained 63 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $90.26 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for a small weekly drop after gaining more than 10% in the previous three weeks amid concerns about tight global supply as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) maintain production cuts.

