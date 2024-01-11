Petrol, diesel rates on January 11: Prices at same level in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; some cities see minor revision

Petrol and diesel prices on January 11: Indian oil marketing companies have maintained the same prices for petrol and diesel in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Thursday, January 11. There were slight adjustments in a few states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The Centre has maintained a consistent level of fuel rates since May of last year. On May 21, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised the excise duty, reducing it by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel.

In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre inclusive of taxes, diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre with taxes. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices in Gujarat have risen by 78 paise. In Chhattisgarh, petrol has increased by 60 paise and diesel by 59 paise. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

However, in Maharashtra, petrol has decreased by 34 paise and diesel by 33 paise. Jharkhand has experienced a reduction of 28 paise in both petrol and diesel prices. On the other hand, Kerala, Goa, and Assam have observed a decline in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Lucknow Petrol: Rs 96.57 and Diesel: Rs 89.76

Chandigarh Petrol Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 84.26 per liter.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 93.72 per liter

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 per liter and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter

Bengaluru Petrol Rs 101.94 per liter and diesel Rs 87.89 per liter.

Chennai Petrol: Rs 102.86 and Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram Petrol: Rs 96.84 and Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata Petrol: Rs 106.03 and Diesel: Rs 92.76

Mumbai Petrol: Rs 106.31 and Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi Petrol: Rs 96.72 and Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Petrol: Rs 96.59 and Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad Petrol: Rs 96.58 and Diesel: Rs 89.75



How to check daily fuel price

One can obtain the daily rate of petrol and diesel via SMS. Indian Oil customers can receive information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can obtain information by sending an SMS to 9223112222, typing RSP and their city code.

On the other hand, HPCL consumers can find out the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil

Oil prices in Asian trade rose slightly as the market assessed escalating tensions in the Middle East alongside an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles. This increase in stockpiles caused oil benchmarks to drop around 80 cents during the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a gain of 20 cents, or 0.28%, reaching $71.57 per barrel by 0202 GMT. Meanwhile, benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose by 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.01 per barrel.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ending on January 5, reaching a total of 432.4 million barrels. This contradicted analyst expectations of a 700,000-barrel draw.

Crude oil exhibited significant volatility, experiencing a sharp decline amid the increase in US oil inventories and in anticipation of the US inflation data.

"US crude oil inventories surged by 1.3 million barrels for the week ending on January 5, contrary to expectations of a 0.7 million barrel decline. The struggle in crude oil prices is attributed to the upsurge in US oil stocks and a stable dollar index. Key US inflation data, set to be released later today, could provide further guidance for oil prices. We anticipate that crude oil prices will continue to be volatile in today's trading session. Support for crude oil is expected at $70.80–70.10, with resistance at $72.20-73.00 during today's session. In Indian Rupees (INR), crude oil has support at Rs 5,850-5,770 and resistance at Rs 6,010-6,090," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

