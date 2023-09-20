Petrol, diesel rates on September 20: Prices constant in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; some cities see minor revision

Petrol and diesel prices on September 20: Indian oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Wednesday, September 20. There were minor tweaks in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre inclusive of taxes, diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre with taxes. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

In Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Ghaziabad saw some minor revision in fuel prices. In Noida-Greater Noida, petrol is available for Rs 97.00 per litre, 6 paisa higher than September 19. Diesel prices were increased by 3 paise and reached Rs 90.14 per litre.

In Ghaziabad, the petrol prices went up by 14 paise to Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel by 13 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.75 per litre.

In Jaipur (Rajasthan), petrol prices were revised to Rs 108.45 per litre, up by 14 paise. Diesel prices went up by 8 paise and is being sold at Rs 93.83 per litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 97.00

Diesel: Rs 90.14

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, almost near its 10-month high, as a bigger-than-expected draw in US oil stockpiles and weak US shale output reinforced fears of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $94.40 a barrel by 0034 GMT, staying near the highest since November of $95.96 hit on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $91.49 a barrel, not too far from a 10-month high of $93.74 a barrel reached the previous day. The October WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was up 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $90.57 a barrel.

"Crude oil hit fresh 10-month highs in the international markets on Tuesday but investors booked profits at higher levels ahead of the Fed meeting outcomes. Tight global supply positions after OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia this month extended combined supply cuts have been supporting crude oil prices. Crude oil prices also gained post-Chinese stimulus measures to support its economy. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $89.10–88.50 and resistance is at $90.90–91.50 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,460-7,350, while resistance is at Rs 7,630–7,710," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.