Petrol, diesel revised price on September 5: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 5: Public sector oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, kept the petrol and diesel prices mostly at the same level on September 5, Tuesday, after the daily rate revision. The prices were mostly constant in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. There were minor ups and downs in states like Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

On Tuesday (September 5), the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter in Delhi, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is available Rs 106.31 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were price drop in Maharashtra. The fuel prices were reduced by 97 paise.

In West Bengal, petrol has become cheaper by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise. States like, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh, also saw a minor reduction in prices.

In Himachal Pradesh, petrol went up by 24 paise and diesel by 21 paise in Himachal Pradesh. In Jharkhand, petrol prices surged by 22 paise and diesel by 21 paise. In Uttar Pradesh, the costs were increased by 18 paise.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.80

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil

Oil prices edged higher on Monday on expectations that OPEC+ would keep supplies tight and speculation that the US Federal Reserve will cease its aggressive interest rate hike campaign, Reuters reported. Crude oil traded steady in the international markets amid prospects of improving Chinese demand after its stimulus support to shore up its economy.

"The OPEC+ also extended their output cuts for another month to October which also supported global crude oil prices. However, strength in the dollar index and the US bond yields are limiting gains of crude oil. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $84.30–83.50 and resistance is at $86.40–87.10 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,040-6,950, while resistance is at Rs 7,190–7,270," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.