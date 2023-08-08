scorecardresearch
Business Today
Commodities
Petrol, diesel revised prices for August 8: Check updated rates for your city here

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel have got costlier in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Petrol and diesel have got costlier in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.
SUMMARY
  • In West Bengal, petrol price was hiked by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise.
  • In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be bought for Rs 94.24 per liter.
  • Globally, crude oil prices witnessed profit taking on Monday after six week’s of upsurge amid hawkish comments from the Fed officials.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 8: Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices almost at the same level on Tuesday, August 8, in all major cities, with some tweaks here and there. The fuel prices are calculated after adding on a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.   

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.  

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be bought for Rs 94.24 per liter. 

Petrol and diesel have got cheaper in Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Petrol and diesel have got costlier in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.  

In Madhya Pradesh, petrol has become costlier by 37 paise and diesel by 36 paise. In West Bengal, petrol price was hiked by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise. In Uttar Pradesh too, an increase of money has been registered in the price of petrol and diesel.  

On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 35 paise and diesel by 32 paise in Rajasthan.  

Here’s the current price chart: 

Bengaluru     

Petrol: Rs 101.94     

Diesel: Rs 87.89 

Chandigarh     

Petrol: Rs 98.65     

Diesel: Rs 88.95 

Chennai    

Petrol: Rs 102.86     

Diesel: Rs 94.46 

Gurugram     

Petrol: Rs 97.04     

Diesel: Rs 89.91 

Kolkata     

Petrol: Rs 106.03     

Diesel: Rs 92.76 

Lucknow     

Petrol: Rs 96.43     

Diesel: Rs 89.65 

Mumbai    

Petrol: Rs 106.31   

Diesel: Rs 94.27 

New Delhi     

Petrol: Rs 96.72     

Diesel: Rs 89.62 

Noida  (Gautam Buddha Nagar)   

Petrol: Rs 96.65     

Diesel: Rs 89.82    

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices 

Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday as supply concerns arising from production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia supported the market. 

On Monday, crude oil settled down by -0.77 per cent at 6806 on profit booking after prices gained amid pledges by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend supply cuts through September.  

The world's top exporter Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of September and said more could follow. 

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $85.71 a barrel at 0010 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.37 a barrel, up 43 cents or 0.5 per cent, Reuters reported. 

Both the contracts had settled around 1 per cent lower in the previous trading session as investors braced for weaker demand from the world's two biggest economies, China and the United States. 

"Crude oil prices witnessed profit taking on Monday after six week’s of upsurge amid hawkish comments from the Fed officials. Fed governor Michelle Bowman expressed that there is a potential need for further increase in the US interest rates to successfully lower inflation. His comments supported the dollar index and the US bond yields and pushed global commodities lower. However, global supply concerns amid output cuts from the OPEC+ nations are supporting global oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $80.90–80.10 and resistance is at $82.10–82.80 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,710-6,620, while resistance is at Rs 6,870–6,950," said  Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. 

Published on: Aug 08, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
