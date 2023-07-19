Petrol, diesel updated price chart on July 19: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 19: Petrol and diesel prices were at the same level across the major cities on Wednesday, July 19. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is at Rs 106.03 and diesel can be bought for Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

There were some price revisions in states, such as in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. In Noida, petrol has gone up by 35 paise to Rs 97.00 a litre, while diesel price has risen by 32 paise to reach Rs 90.14 a litre.

In Lucknow, petrol has become costlier by 5 paise and is available for Rs 96.62 a litre. For diesel, the price has gone up 5 paise and is available for Rs 89.81 per litre. In Patna, petrol has increased by 35 paise to Rs 107.24 a litre and diesel has gone up by 32 paise to Rs 94.04 a litre.

Here’s the updated price list for different states.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.40

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75



Global crude oil

In the international market, the price of crude oil has been struggling for the last several days. The price of WTI crude has come down near $85.61 per barrel and Brent crude near $91.63 per barrel. Crude oil prices recovered from their lows and gained around 2 per cent as tight global supply conditions offset Chinese demand fears.

Brent futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $79.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was steady at $75.75 per barrel.

“As per the US API report released on Tuesday, crude oil inventories in the United States declined by around 0.8 million barrels. Lower US output and tight supply from OPEC+ nations have been supporting crude oil prices. Weakness in the dollar index is also supporting global crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $75.10–74.40 and resistance is at $76.40–77.00 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,140-6,065, while resistance is at Rs6,320–6,390,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.