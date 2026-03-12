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Borosil shares slide 7% as LPG crunch hits Jaipur plant production

Borosil shares slide 7% as LPG crunch hits Jaipur plant production

BOROLTD255.42(0.93%)

Borosil said the production at the Jaipur borosilicate glass furnace has been temporarily suspended, while the opal glass furnaces have been operating at lower capacities.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Borosil shares slide 7% as LPG crunch hits Jaipur plant productionBorosil said it is actively coordinating with OMCs and the relevant government authorities to secure the supply of LPG, essential for production, in a bid to continuity of production activities to the extent feasible. 

Shares of glassware manufacturer Borosil Ltd fell 7 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company informed stock exchanges NSE and BSE that production at the Jaipur borosilicate glass furnace has been temporarily suspended, while the opal glass furnaces have been operating at lower capacities.

This is after the company received a communication from oil marketing companies (OMCs) regarding the restriction of supply of LPG due to a force majeure situation arising from the ongoing conflict in the West Asia and its consequent impact on global fuel supply. The stock fell 6.67 per cent to hit a low of Rs 242.90 on BSE. It was later trading at Rs 246.50, down 5.25 per cent.

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Borosil said it is actively coordinating with OMCs and the relevant government authorities to secure the supply of LPG, essential for production, in a bid to continuity of production activities to the extent feasible.

"We are evaluating the impact arising from the ongoing disruption in the supply of LPG. The Company is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to update the stock exchanges with any material developments in this regard. The details, as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations," it said.

Borosil had on March 10 suggested that its board has approved expansion of the production capacity of Borosilicate Glass Furnace for Pressware Products from 25 TPD to 32 TPD at the company’s Jaipur plant. Besides, it okayed a proposal to set up a new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat.

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During the first nine months of FY26, Borosil recorded an operating Ebitda before investment income and one-time items of Rs 145 crore compared with Rs 140 crore in the same period last year, up 3.4 per cent YoY. The operating Ebitda margin for the period was lower at 16.2 per cent compared with 17 per cent in comparable period of last year.

Borosil strengthened its focus on cost discipline to improve operating efficiency. Expenditure on advertising and sales promotion remained well controlled, declining to Rs 60 crore in the first nine months from Rs 62 crore. Power and fuel costs fell to Rs 56 crore from Rs 64 crore in comparable period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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