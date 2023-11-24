Petrol, diesel updated price chart on November 24: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on November 24: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on November 24, Friday. Fuel rates have been steady in major cities for a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

On November 24, Delhi's petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31, and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03, and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices on a daily basis at 6 am, which is in line with global crude oil prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state as a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies include Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

Some states and cities saw some minor changes. Fuel prices were increased in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The prices were cut in Punjab, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha. In Chhattisgarh, prices were increased by 50 paise. In Himachal, the prices were hiked by 86 paise. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also reported a hike in the prices of petrol and diesel on November 24.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.73

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.34

Diesel: Rs 89.53

Crude oil

Crude oil price was slightly higher on November 24 as market participants are keen ahead of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting next week. It is been expected that the cartel would extend supply cuts to support crude prices. On Friday, Benchmark Brent crude was trading at $81.43 per barrel. The prices have decreased by almost 0.7 per cent to end near $81 a barrel on November 23.

The overabundance of supplies, particularly from non-OPEC countries, has exerted downward pressure on oil prices, sparking speculation about potential extensions or deepening of supply cuts by OPEC+.

For India, crude oil imports have increased by 2.2 per cent in October and by 0.6 per cent in the April-October period, data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell stated. The jump in the country's fuel consumption in recent months is due to increased industrial activity.

India, which is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 80 per cent of its oil needs from overseas.

Also read: