Petrol, diesel updated price chart on October 31: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on October 31: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on October 31, Tuesday. Fuel rates have been steady for a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

On October 31, Delhi's petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices on a daily basis at 6 am, which is in line with global crude oil prices. The fuel prices cary from state to state as a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies include Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

Some states and cities saw some minor changes. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the price of petrol was slashed by 10 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.47 per litre, while diesel prices were revised downwards by 8 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.72 per litre.

According to government oil companies, in Gautam Budh Nagar district or Noida, the price of petrol increased by 41 paise to Rs 97.00 a liter this morning, while diesel is being sold 38 paise cheaper at Rs 89.76 a litre.

In Bihar's Patna, petrol prices were revised upwards by 30 paise and is available for Rs 107.24 per liter and diesel is being sold at Rs 94.32 per liter with an increase of 28 paise.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 97.00

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil

Oil was trading higher on Tuesday after a steep drop due to various factors, such as the Israel-Hamas war will remain contained while demand may be softening. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $87.91 a barrel by 0001 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $83.64 a barrel.

In October, crude oil saw major ups and downs with prices rocked by the war and mixed indicators on demand. Both WTI and Brent are on course to cap declines in October as the risk premium triggered by the conflict fades away, with concerns of a global slowdown returning to the fore.