Rajasthan petroleum dealers announce strike, fuel pumps to be closed on Sep 13, Sep 14

Petroleum dealers in Rajasthan have announced a strike across the state over the demand to reduce value-added taxes. As part of the protest, petrol pumps will remain closed across the state from 10 am to 6 pm on September 13 and 14.

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has said the protest is being organised to draw the attention of the administration to reduce the diesel prices in Rajasthan, which are comparatively higher than neigbouring states due to fluctuations in Value Added Tax (VAT) rates.

State President of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association Rajendra Singh Bhati said the first day's strike started at 10 am. The pumps will remain closed till evening.

He said that the call for a fuel pump strike was taken against high VAT rates on fuel in the state. More than 5,700 privately operated fuel pumps across the state are participating in the strike.

A large crowd was seen at many petrol pumps on Wednesday morning, as people were not aware about the strike.

Bhati threatened an indefinite strike from September 15, if the state government failed to act on the issue.

It is to be noted the last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady since then.

However, the prices differ from state to state, as a number of levies are added to the final price following the daily revision of prices by the OMCs. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol and diesel prices

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, September 13, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel per litre is available for Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

In Noida, petrol price is at Rs 96.79 and diesel is at Rs 89.96 per liter. In Ghaziabad, the price of diesel has become Rs 96.58 per liter and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per liter.

In Lucknow, petrol has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. Whereas, in Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre.

In Chandigarh, diesel has become Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 84.26 per liter. Petrol in Bhopal has become Rs 108.65 and diesel Rs 93.90 per liter.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75