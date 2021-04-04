scorecardresearch
Saudi Arabia hikes Arab light crude price for Asia in May

Saudi Arabia lowered price of Arab light crude for the U.S. and European markets by $0.1/barrel and $0.2/barrel respectively

Saudi Arabia increased the price of its Arab light crude for the Asian market by $0.4/barrel in May, compared to April, and lowered those for the U.S. and European markets by $0.1/barrel and $0.2/barrel respectively, according to a statement from oil producer Saudi Aramco.

It set the Arab light price for Asia at +$1.8/barrel versus Oman/Dubai average, at +$0.85/barrel versus ASCI for the U.S. and at -$2.4/barrel versus ICE Brent for Europe, the company said.

