scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

US Federal Reserve to cut one-week dollar swap operations with major central banks

The Fed will, however, maintain its schedule for 84-day tenders with the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the ECB and the Swiss National Bank at one per week, the ECB said

The US Federal Reserve will cut the number of seven-day swap operations with major central banks to one tender per week from three from Sept. 1 as funding conditions have improved, the European Central Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The Fed will, however, maintain its schedule for 84-day tenders with the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the ECB and the Swiss National Bank at one per week, the ECB said.

The Fed increased the frequency of its dollar liquidity operations at the height of the coronavirus crisis earlier this year but has already reduced the frequency once before.

Also read: COVID-19 effect: Fed policymakers seek fiscal support to revive US economy

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos