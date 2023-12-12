12-year-old Indian climate activist, Licypriya, storms stage at COP28 Summit; gets detained

Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from Manipur, burst on to the stage at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai on Monday, holding a sign above her head that read, "End fossil fuel. Save our planet and our future."

The Indian climate activist took to the stage and delivered a short speech, protesting against the use of fossil fuels for which she received a round of applause from the audience. However, she was escorted away soon.

COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi said he admired the enthusiasm of young people at COP28 and encouraged the audience present at the event to give Kangujam another round of applause.

The activist from Manipur shared the video of the event on X and wrote, "They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime- Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28."

In another post she wrote, "What is the reason to cease my badge for protesting against the fossil fuels? If you're really standing against the fossil fuels, then you must support me and you must immediately release my badges. This is gross violation and abuse of Child Rights in the UN premises which is against the UN principle. I have the rights to raise my voice at UN."

"This is an attempt to silence my voice. You can stop me from entering #COP28UAE but you can't stop my spirit. Trust me, I will come back stronger than before," she added.

Public protests have been limited at the United Nations talks that are being held in the United Arab Emirates, which bans many organised groups, including political parties and labour unions.

Countries on Monday received a new draft text of a final deal. The text did not refer directly to a phase out of fossil fuels, which is a key demand of the European Union and many developing countries that are especially vulnerable to climate change.

