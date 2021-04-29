India records highest daily rise of 3.8 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,645 deaths

Showing no sign of decline, India's Covid-19 daily tally touched 3,79,257 on Wednesday. The health ministry's latest data suggests India recorded the highest 3,645 deaths in the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,69,507 patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours, the ministry data suggests.

Total cases: 1,83,76,524

Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878

Death toll: 2,04,832

Active cases: 30,84,814

Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 73.59 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra is the most affected state, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala.

As per the latest available data, India's total active caseload has reached 29,78,709. It now comprises 16.55 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 96,505 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Nine states cumulatively account for 71.91 per cent of India's total active cases.

Meanwhile, over 1.32 crore people registered on the government's portal CoWIN and Aarogya Setu mobile app to apply for Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday. Over 35 lakh people had registered for vaccination in the first hour of opening of the registrations. The government has allowed vaccination for all above the age of 18 from May 1, registrations for which started at 4 pm on April 28.

Both the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app had also faced minor technical glitches on Wednesday minutes after the government opened the registrations for all. However, services were back again soon and people were able to register for vaccination phase 3.

