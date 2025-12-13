IndiGo, BEL, KEC International, IOC, Wipro among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a negative note, marginally lower after a volatile stretch. However, a late-stage recovery in the last two sessions helped temper the losses.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Dr Lal PathLabs, eClerx Services, Can Fin Homes, and Krishival Foods are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Results next week: Prabhat Technologies, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Nitin Fire Protection Industries, Toyam Sports, BF Utilities and Milestone Furniture will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): IndiGo has affirmed a robust return to operational stability, announcing it is set to operate over 2,050 flights today, marking the second consecutive day above the 2,000-flight threshold following a revised schedule mandated by government directives. In a press statement submitted to the stock exchanges on December 13, the airline highlighted that it has successfully connected all 138 operational destinations with on-time performance returning to standard levels.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL shares are likely to be in focus on Monday, as the firm on Friday, post market hours, in a filing to exchanges, announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 776 crore.

Advertisement

Wipro: IT major has significantly expanded its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud by adopting Gemini Enterprise across its own global operations, leveraging a ‘Client Zero’ approach to validate AI solutions internally before offering them to customers, the company informed exchanges late Friday.

KEC International: KEC International disclosed late Friday that it has secured a fresh pipeline of orders worth Rs 1,150 crore. Spanning its Civil and Transmission & Distribution (T&D) verticals.

State Bank of India (SBI): India’s largest lender, SBI, has cut its lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.90%, effectively lowering borrowing costs for both current and future customers.

Dr Reddys Laboratories: The pharma major on Friday, after market hours, disclosed that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 with five observations following a GMP and pre-approval inspection at its formulations facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

United Drilling Tools: The company has secured a significant export order valued at approximately Rs 3.27 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company. The contract, announced to the exchanges on December 13, 2025, mandates the supply of wireline winches and power packs within a strict three-month timeline.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said equity markets witnessed heightened volatility during the week and eventually closed in the red amid a blend of domestic and global triggers. He noted that investor sentiment remained cautious for most of the period and deteriorated further as selling pressure picked up, although a recovery in the latter part of the week helped cushion the overall losses.

Mishra said that sustained foreign fund outflows, coupled with a sharp depreciation in the rupee, significantly dampened investor sentiment. Adding, “As a result, the Nifty slipped 139 points to close at 26,046, while the Sensex declined 445 points to end at 85,268.”

“Market action during the week was driven largely by macroeconomic developments and shifting global cues. On the domestic front, the rupee touched a fresh record low of 90.56 against the US dollar, significantly dampening risk appetite. However, some relief emerged after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25 bps rate cut, while optimism around progress in India–US trade discussions helped arrest further declines. Auto retail volumes remained resilient, with November registrations rising 2% year-on-year across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and tractors. Additionally, disclosures related to public sector banks writing off ₹6.15 lakh crore of loans over the past five-and-a-half years kept the financial sector in focus.” Mishra said.

Advertisement

“Foreign Institutional Investors continued their selling streak, extending pressure on domestic equities, while consistent buying by Domestic Institutional Investors provided partial support and helped cushion sharper declines,” Mishra added.

