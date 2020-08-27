Coronavirus in India: Record 75,760 fresh cases, 1,023 deaths in 24 hours; tally reaches 33 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 33 lakh mark with record 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health data suggests.
Of the total 33,10,235 COVID-19 cases, active cases stand at 7,25,991, 25,23,772 patients have been recovered and 60,472 patients have died.
The total number of 3,85,76,510 samples were tested up to August 26, of which 9,24,998 were tested on Wednesday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data suggests.
The global case tally has reached 24.2 million, with 6.6 million active cases and over 16 million recoveries.
As many as 826,000 patients have died due to COVID-19 across the world so far.
Those aged 60 years or above account for almost half of the COVID-19 cases in India, while those falling in the 0-17 and 18-25 account for just 1 per cent of deaths.
Though cases in India continue to rise, the recovery rate has also crossed 76.3 per cent-mark. In August alone, the recovery rate has jumped 12 percentage points.
Recoveries per day have also risen this month, with record 66,550 patients getting cured on August 24 alone; India has recorded over 50,000 recoveries daily in the past 15 days.
Delhi's active case tally stands at 12,520, though a rise in daily cases is a cause of concern for the government.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day in a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.
Maharashtra's active cases stand at 1,73,195. The state has so far reported 5,22,427 recoveries and 23,089 deaths.
Here's the state-wise coronavirus tally of active cases as on August 27
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands 635
- Andhra Pradesh 92208
- Arunachal Pradesh 987
- Assam 19535
- Bihar 19823
- Chandigarh 1539
- Chhattisgarh 10174
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364
- Delhi 12520
- Goa 3351
- Gujarat 14767
- Haryana 9758
- Himachal Pradesh 1479
- Jammu and Kashmir 7630
- Jharkhand 10335
- Karnataka 83627
- Kerala 22408
- Ladakh 846
- Madhya Pradesh 12336
- Maharashtra 173195
- Manipur 1731
- Meghalaya 1168
- Mizoram 494
- Nagaland 1158
- Odisha 24348
- Puducherry 4264
- Punjab 14640
- Rajasthan 14099
- Sikkim 407
- Tamil Nadu 52362
- Telengana 27600
- Tripura 3126
- Uttarakhand 4806
- Uttar Pradesh 51317
- West Bengal 26954
- Total 725991
