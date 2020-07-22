Coronavirus Vaccine News Live Updates: Oxford vaccine shows promise, Serum to enrol 5,000 Indians

The race to find the coronavirus vaccine is getting fiercer by the day. Pharma companies across the world conducting trials to see efficacy of their vaccines or COVID-19 drugs. In what was seen as a positive breakthrough, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca induced a strong immune response in over a thousand people who got the shot in early human trials. China's CanSino also revealed similar findings for its own potential vaccine this week.

945 AM: Serum to make 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Serum Institute of India to make at least 1 billion doses Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine after all the necessary approvals. "We are in the process of applying for a licence to start clinical trials of the vaccine, after which we will start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes. For that, we might have to hold back our work on other products," said Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, speaking during an online discussion organised by the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

9.34 AM: Clinical trials of Covaxin start in India

The clinical trials of Covaxin being indigenously developed in India are being conducted throughout the country. Phase 1 and 2, involving 1,800 volunteers will be conducted at 12 clinical sites across the nation, including AIIMS Patna and Delhi. The clinical trials first started in Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences in Rohtak on July 17, after which AIIMS Delhi conducted the trials on July 20. Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

9.20 AM: COVID-19 vaccine candidates in India

In India, at least seven companies have joined the list of hundreds of foreign firms for vaccine development against COVID-19. Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Indian Immunologicals, Nynvax, Panacea Biotec, and Biological E are among the domestic pharmaceutical firms working on the COVID-19 vaccine.

9.15 AM: Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine: Russia

Russia has claimed that it is ready to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine by next month. The Russian Defence Ministry, which is developing the inoculation, has successfully completed its phase-II human trials. This led the country's First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to say that the country's first domestic vaccine is ready for use. He added that the trial involving a second group of volunteers ended on Monday, with all of them developing immunity from coronavirus and feeling fine. However, he did not mention when the large-scale phase-III trials would take place or when the vaccine production may begin.

9.09 AM: Serum Institute to enrol 5,000 as part of vaccine trial in India

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla has the company will apply for COVID-19 vaccine trials within a week and will soon begin manufacturing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in large volumes. "The trials have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it. We will be applying for licensure trials with the Indian regulator in a week's time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes," said Poonawalla. He says the phase 3 clinical trials will start in August. Around 4,000-5,000 participants will take part in the trial. UK-based biopharma company AstraZeneca and Oxford University have chosen the Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine once it is ready. Oxford scientists have said that they plan to begin human trials (of the vaccine) in India soon.