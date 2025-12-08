Bajaj Housing shares slide 3% to fresh all-time low; should investors add?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd continued to weaken on Monday, slipping 2.51 per cent to hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 93.10 before settling 1.88 per cent lower at Rs 93.70.

The decline followed promoter Bajaj Finance Ltd's decision to divest a portion of its stake to comply with minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. The promoter currently holds 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares, representing 88.70 per cent of the company's paid-up equity capital, and has proposed the sale of up to 2 per cent stake, amounting to a maximum of 16,66,00,000 shares.

The stake sale is being carried out between December 2, 2025, and February 28, 2026, or until the entire proposed quantity is sold, whichever is earlier, and is being executed in one or more tranches.

Some market experts recommend accumulating the stock at current levels or on declines with a long-term investment horizon.

Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the Reserve Bank's repo rate cut is expected to support margins for housing finance companies, including Bajaj Housing, and advised investors to accumulate the stock at current or lower levels.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said investors can hold their positions and consider adding the stock in the Rs 93–95 range, with a target price of Rs 120 and a stop loss at Rs 90.

On the technical front, the stock was trading below its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 53.89. An RSI below 30 indicates oversold conditions, while a reading above 70 indicates overbought levels.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank.