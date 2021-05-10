Covid-19 crisis: 80 doctors at Delhi's Saroj Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Eighty doctors at Delhi's Saroj Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus even as the hospital continues to treat patients for Covid-19 care. A senior surgeon, Dr AK Rawat, who worked at the facility for 27 years, died of Covid-19.

Of the total of 80 doctors, 12 are admitted to the hospital for treatment, while the rest are in-home quarantine. Around 300 doctors and paramedic staff at Delhi's hospitals have been tested positive for coronavirus, The Times of India reported. Since the remaining hospital staff is already under a lot of stress, the management has closed the out-patient departments (OPDs) for now.

Many doctors have succumbed to the deadly virus in Delhi in recent days. On Sunday, a young doctor died of Covid-19 at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi within just a few hours of contracting coronavirus. Twenty-six-year-old Dr Anas Ansari had completed his internship after finishing his MBBS degree in January.

Delhi reported 273 new coronavirus deaths and 13,336 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. The number of cases is the lowest since April 12. However, the low number can be attributed to the low number of tests, 61,552, conducted on Sunday.

India has recorded 3.66 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 3,754 deaths in the past 24 hours, a significant reduction from over 4 lakh cases reported in the last couple of days.

As per Union Health Ministry data, India's active caseload stands at 37.4 lakh, while 2.4 lakh people have succumbed to the pandemic. India's case positivity rate has risen to 24.83 per cent, while the recovery rate dropped to 82.39 per cent.

