Eli Lilly ties up with MSN Labs, Torrent Pharma for sale of Covid-19 drug Baricitnib in India

Eli Lilly has signed additional voluntary licences with MSN Labs and Torrent Pharma for manufacturing and sale of Covid-19 drug Baricitnib in India. The pacts with these two companies have been signed after US-based Lilly entered into an agreement with five homegrown pharma companies.

Yesterday, Dr Reddy's Laboratories also entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licencing agreement with Lilly and Company. Lilly has also issued licences to Cipla, Lupin, Natco and Sun Pharmaceutical to manufacture and sell the low-cost versions of its new COVID-19 drug Baricitinib in India.

Also read: Dr Reddy's to make, sell Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug Baricitinib in India; 5th drugmaker to do so

Baricitinib has received 'restricted emergency use approval' from the health ministry's central drugs standard control organisation for use in combination with Remdesivir for treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

On May 4, Lilly announced an initial donation of 400,000 Baricitinib tablets was being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organisation, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalised COVID-19 patients in India, while urgently working to increase product supply over the coming days. This donation furthers both Lilly and Direct Relief's charitable goal of providing access to COVID-19 treatments to patients in need.

Lilly is also engaged in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to donate Lilly's anti-COVID-19 treatments, including Lilly's neutralising antibodies Bamlanivimab, and Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab that are to be administered together.

Also read: Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma to make, sell low-cost versions of Lilly's COVID-19 drug

Also read: India approves Roche's antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19; Cipla to distribute the drug