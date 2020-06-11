India sees highest single-day spike of 9,996 COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths in 24 hours; set to surpass UK

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cases in the country are now at 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured and 8,102 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests. A total of 52,13,140 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,51,808 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.

With a consistent rise in coronavirus cases, India last week jumped two places to surpass Italy and Spain to become the fifth most affected country in the world. As per an estimate, India will surpass the UK tally of around 2.9 lakh in the next one or two days. In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the seven states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Johnson & Johnson to begin human trials in July

Maharashtra, which is the most-affected state, has reported 94,041, including 46,086 active and 44,517 recoveries. A total of 3,438 people have died in the state so far. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has also crossed 51,000 coronavirus cases, overtaking China's Wuhan where the pandemic originated. Mumbai has over 51,100 cases while Wuhan reported around 50,333.

Not only Mumbai, but the total count of Maharashtra has also surpassed China's total count. Maharashtra alone has reported 94,041 cases, while China has reported 84,198 cases. Delhi's active cases stand at 3,2810, including 19,581 active cases, 12,245 recoveries and 984 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, 36,841 people have been affected by COVID-19 so far, including 17,182 active patients, 19,933 recoveries and 326 deaths.

In UP, the tally has crossed 11,610, including 4,418 active cases, 6,871 recoveries and 321 deaths. In Rajasthan, the total COVID-19 cases have risen to 11,600, including 2,772 active, 8,569 recoveries and 259 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 tally has surged to 21,521, including 5,439 active cases, 14,735 recoveries and 1,347 deaths. Madhya Pradesh has also crossed the 10,000 mark, with active cases at 2,730 and 6,892 recoveries and 427 deaths. The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 411,177, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Also read: Post-COVID-19 Atma Nirbhar Bharat: 5 immediate reforms to make India a reliable manufacturing hub