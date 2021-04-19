India touches another grim milestone at 2.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

Continuing its record upward trend, India has reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities, and 1,44,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Monday, April 19. The total cases stand at 1,50,61,919, including 19,29,329 active cases and 1,29,53,821 recoveries. A total of 1,78,769 patients have died since the pandemic hit India. In its fight against coronavirus, India has vaccinated 12,38,52,566 people so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested up to April 18, with 13,56,133 samples being tested on Saturday. India had reported 261,500 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan reported 78.56 per cent of the new cases.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.02 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09 per cent of the total active caseload in the country. As cases continue to rise, several cities have been brought under weekend lockdowns, night curfews or lockdown-like restrictions. Mumbai and Delhi have been put under weekend lockdown as both states grapple to curb the spread of coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh also imposed a strict lockdown on Sundays that will remain in force till May 15.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and UTs on Sunday, said the rate of death has grown to 10.2 per cent from 5.5 per cent in June 2020. "India is currently reporting the sharpest growth rate of 7.6 per cent in new COVID cases, which is 1.3 times higher than the case growth rate of 5.5 per cent reported in June 2020. This is leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases, which currently stand at 16,79,000. There is also a sharp growth of 10.2 per cent in the number of deaths," he said. As per the health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the deaths, however, occurred due to comorbidities.

