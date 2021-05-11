Is 5G causing 2nd Covid-19 wave in India? Here's what govt has to say

The ministry of communications' department of telecommunications (DoT) has said misleading messages are being circulated on various social media platforms claiming the second wave of coronavirus has been caused by the 5G mobile towers testing and that they are "false and not correct".

"There is no link between 5G technology and spread of COVID-19 and they are urged not to be misguided by the false information and rumours spread in this matter," the department said.

The claims linking the 5G technology with the COVID-19 pandemic are false and have no scientific basis, it added. Moreover, the testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. Hence, the claim that 5G trials or networks are causing coronavirus in India is "baseless and false", the ministry clarified.

Notably, mobile towers emit non-ionising radio frequencies having very minuscule power and are incapable of causing any kind of damage to living cells, including human beings.

The DoT has prescribed norms for exposure limit for the radiofrequency field (i.e. base station emissions), which are 10 times more stringent than the safe limits prescribed by the international commission on non-ionising radiation protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by the WHO.

"DoT has a well-structured process so that TSPs strictly adhere to these prescribed norms. However, any citizen having any apprehension about any mobile tower emitting radio waves beyond the safe limit prescribed by the department, a request for EMF measurements or testing can be made on the Tarang Sanchar portal at tarangsanchar.gov.in/emfportal," the department said.

To allay the fears regarding the health effects of EMF emission from mobile towers, the DoT has launched a nationwide awareness programme. Under this, the department is distributing pamphlets or information brochures on various topics related to EMF, publishing detailed information on EMF related issues on the website of DoT, advertising in newspapers, and launching the "Tarang Sanchar" portal etc.

The field units of DoT have also been organising public awareness events so that more and more people are made aware of the scientific facts on the health effects of EMF emissions from mobile towers.

