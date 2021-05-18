Odisha extends lockdown by two more weeks till June 1

The Odisha government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown by more than two weeks till June 1 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in some districts of the state. The state government, in a statement on Tuesday, said, there will be a lockdown in the state from May 19 till June 1 (5 am). On weekends, too, there will be a complete shutdown and it'll start from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am Monday. The earlier lockdown, imposed on May 5, was effective till May 19 only. The state government's directive says all health services will remain fully operational during the lockdown.

In the past, #Odisha faced many challenges with courage and with all your support; this challenge also we will face it and come out successful. âEvery life is preciousâ would continue to be our guiding principle & Odisha will leave no stone unturned to save lives. #OdishaCarespic.twitter.com/ERe2AvkPff â Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 17, 2021

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has said as the second Covid-19 wave hits India hard, Odisha is also witnessing an increase in cases for more than a month. "In the past, Odisha faced many challenges with courage and with all your support; this challenge also we will face and come out successful. "Every life is precious" would continue to be our guiding principle and Odisha will leave no stone unturned to save lives," he said.

There shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19th till 5 am of June 1st. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays: Government of Odisha pic.twitter.com/h9w7niG0cL â ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Patnaik said as more waves of infections are expected, there's a need to remain prepared for the long-drawn battle. "Vaccination is our main strategy to fight the virus. Given the vaccine supply issues in the country, we have floated a global tender to procure vaccines quickly to protect our people," he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 6,33,302 on Tuesday after 10,321 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,357, a health department official said. Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,04,539, he said.

Of the 10,321 new cases, 5,779 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said. Five districts reported less than 100 cases -- Dhenkanal and Malkangiri at 77 each, Sonepur at 73, Gajapati at 56, and Kandhamal at 54. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.76 per cent. Over 1.09 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 56,684 on Monday.

