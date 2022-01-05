2 in 3 favour mandatory work from home amid Omicron surge: Study

As Omicron surges in India, two in three people favour mandatory work from home for all desk jobs, found a survey by LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform.



The survey found 58 per cent of those employed are currently physically working at their workplaces, and only 36 per cent said their workplace has good air ventilation.



LocalCircles conducted a national survey to understand the risk of working in physical offices. It received more than 28,000 responses, of which 37 per cent of participants were women. About 47 per cent of respondents were from Tier -I districts, 35 per cent from Tier-II and 18 per cent respondents were from Tier - III, IV, and rural districts. The respondents for this survey were only those in organised sector jobs or their family members.



While 58 per cent out of the 8,478 respondents said they are physically working at their workplace, 40 per cent said they are “going to work regularly”, and 18 per cent said they are “going to work a few days a week and work from home for the rest”. About 18 per cent said they are “working from home and just going for some meetings”, and 24 per cent said, “working from home only and not going for any meetings”.



In another question that received 9,090 responses, 36 per cent of citizens said the workplace they or their family member work at has good air ventilation. About 21 per cent of respondents said their workplace doesn’t have good air ventilation, while 39 per cent said it is partially ventilated.



Amid Omicron cases surging in India, which is 3 times more transmissible than the Delta variant, poor ventilation in indoor spaces can add to the spread of the new variant, the survey said.



In addition, the survey found that out of the 10,928 respondents, two in three citizens prefer mandatory work from home (for desk jobs) in light of the Omicron surge and rising cases in India. About 28 per cent said “no” and that they prefer working from office.



The survey notes that India’s daily caseload has risen by 1,100 per cent in two weeks and governments must consider implementing work from home in all districts/cities where the total positivity ratio is over 0.5 per cent.



India has started to witness a major surge once again in COVID cases, with national daily case load rising by 10X or 1100% in 2 weeks (From 5300 cases recorded on Dec 20th to nearly 60,000 cases on Jan 4th) led by the Omicron variant.



A previous survey by LocalCircles indicated that 2 in 3 Indians believe the 3rd wave will be here within next three months. People are now keen that all activities that cause the Omicron variant to spread rapidly must be reviewed and restricted where feasible.