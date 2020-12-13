3 indigenous players in clearance phase-2; Apollo 11 moment for India: Niti Aayog's VK Paul

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has said three of the top 10 global vaccine candidates are from India and these companies will not only produce vaccines for the country but for the entire world. Addressing a session on 'Vaccine Magic and Re-imagining Healthcare in a Post-COVID World', organised during FICCI's 93rd Annual Convention, Dr Paul said there will be no pressure on the drug regulator on the COVID-19 vaccine approval and the final call will be made on scientific principles.

He said globally, 33 vaccines are in the clinical trial phase out of which 10 vaccines are in the advanced trial phase. "Three Indian vaccines are part of the top 10 global players. It is a proud moment to say that the key three indigenous players -- Bharat Biotech-ICMR, Zydus Cadila and Serum Institute-AstraZeneca -- are in clearance phase-2, which has created an Apollo 11 moment for India," said Dr Paul.

There are 6 vaccines currently under trial in our country. This is a landmark moment for Indian science and Indian industry: Dr VK Paul, Member, @NITIAayog at #FICCIAGM. pic.twitter.com/vK4CSxOSE5 FICCI (@ficci_india) December 12, 2020

He said the key consideration while prioritising the population for vaccine inoculation has been accessing the population with risk to mortality and protection of our healthcare system as well as the COVID-19 response system. David Prior, Chair, NHS England said the pandemic has shown mankind its worst and its best. "We must win public confidence in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine," he said.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said that COVID-19 has been an unparalleled medical crisis and toughest test of leadership. Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said that at no time has everyone been so focussed on healthcare as the world is now. She said the need is to focus on safety, efficacy as well as the positive impact of vaccines and why we should not resist getting vaccinated.

Speaking on the efficacy of the trials and its impact during trial stages, Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, said that it has been crucial for the companies to protect the volunteers. Pankaj Patel, Past President, FICCI & Chairman, Cadila Healthcare, said the phase two trial of the vaccines have begun and we have seen a promising and encouraging result. The vaccine may not require very cold temperature as it is a stable vaccine.

