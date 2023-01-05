4 US returnees infected with Covid subvariant BF.7 in West Bengal

Four new cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 were detected in West Bengal, according to a health official. Three out of the four detected are members of the same family while one is from Bihar and currently resides in Kolkata, as per reports. All four of them had recently returned from the US and their samples were sent for genome sequencing, which confirmed that they were infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

As per sources, all four have recovered and are stable, reported India Today. "As per health authorities, contact tracing is being done to find out who they all met. None of their family members was found to be positive," sources revealed further.

The state health department has found that a total of 33 people have come in contact with these four infected people, an official told PTI. "All the 33 people are healthy and we are monitoring their condition as well," he said. Since last month, the samples of all people arriving at Kolkata airport from abroad who tested positive for Covid-19 were collected for genome sequencing.

Earlier, two passengers - a man and a woman - tested positive for Covid in Kolkata. The man came in from Dubai while the woman came from Kuala Lumpur. Their genome sequencing later confirmed they were infected with the BF.7 subvariant of Omicron.

India has stepped up its preparedness amidst rise in Covid cases across several countries.

A negative RT-PCR test report will now be mandatory for passengers even transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing at any Indian airport, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A few days back, a negative Covid report from the RT-PCR test was made mandatory for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from the first day of 2023.

The Centre has also issued guidelines for international arrivals under which 2 per cent of the total passengers on the flight will undergo random testing at the airport.

Also Read: China's Dec services sector extends decline as COVID cases surge