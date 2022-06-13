Amid uptick in COVID-19 cases, Delhi L-G tells officials to ensure genome sequencing of samples

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Delhi to "proactively" detect the prevalence of any new variant amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city.

At the meeting to review the Covid situation in Delhi, also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, dengue and other vector-borne diseases being reported in the city despite the season not being conducive for its spread were also discussed.

Terming the occurrence of dengue in summer as worrisome, Saxena asked officials to consult experts and epidemiologists to ascertain if a new virus strain had evolved.

Underlining the need for enhanced testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating to successfully fight the Covid pandemic, the L-G directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported to detect if there any new variant has emerged.

He appreciated the high vaccination percentage in Delhi but also pointed to the relatively low figures in administering precautionary doses and advised officials to enhance them through a public outreach programme.

Saxena directed officials to remain vigilant and not let the guard down as far as hospital preparedness is concerned. He appealed to people in Delhi to voluntarily adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease while the positivity rate rose to 4.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This was the third consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than 3 per cent.

While reviewing the status of vector-borne diseases, he was informed that the Domestic Mosquito Breeding Checkers were manually recording the houses visited and inspected.

He directed officials to automate the system so that DBCs can instantly upload a picture of the house visited along with the evidence of breeding and mosquitogenic condition found.

He directed officials of civic bodies to substantially enhance their efforts in containing mosquito breeding and ensuring cleanliness in their areas. A total of 126 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till June 6, as many as 118 dengue cases were recorded, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in the report. No death has been reported so far due to the vector-borne disease.