Australian drugs watchdog recognises Covaxin for travel to Australia

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA), which regulates goods such as medicines, medical devices and diagnostic tests, has today determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccine would be 'recognised' for establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is applicable for travellers aged 12 and above who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.

The recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by the Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India), means many citizens of India and China, as well as other countries in the region where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated for entry into Australia. This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, the TGA said in a statement.



According to a report by the Australian Department of Health, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart, are regarded as fully vaccinated from 7 days after the second dose. But in the case of Janssen vaccine (manufactured by the American pharma major Johnson & Johnson), people are regarded as fully vaccinated 7 days after the single dose. The recognition includes homologous (two doses of the same vaccine) and heterologous (two doses of two different TGA-approved or recognised vaccines) schedules, the regulatory body said.

‘From today, vaccinated Australians and permanent residents aged 12 and over may depart Australia without the need to seek a travel exemption,’ the TGA added.

