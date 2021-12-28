BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive; currently in isolation

Former Indian cricket team captain and incumbent Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for novel coronavirus. His reports came in yesterday night and he is currently in isolation. Ganguly has been admitted in Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital with mild symptoms.

In order to ascertain whether the cricketer has contracted Omicron or not, his blood samples will be sent for genome sequencing. “He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable,” a BCCI source said, as per an India Today report.

Ganguly was hospitalised twice earlier this year too in January after complaints of chest discomfort. He suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home.

The ace cricketer was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. Following this, Ganguly had undergone a right coronary angioplasty during which a stent was inserted to clear a blocked artery.

Twenty days later, he had a similar chest pain which led to a second round of angioplasty on January 28. During this process, two stents were placed in two arteries. Ganguly resumed work in March and also got himself fully vaccinated against coronavirus.