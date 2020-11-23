Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine shows 70% efficacy against coronavirus

In a big achievement, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said that an interim analysis of its vaccine, which is being developed in association with the Oxford's University, has shown 70 per cent efficacy against the COVID-19 virus. Also, it has been found that one of the vaccine's dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply, AstraZeneca said. "Two different dosing regimens demonstrated efficacy with one showing a better profile," the AstraZeneca added.
"Today marks an important milestone in our fight against the pandemic. This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency. Furthermore, the vaccine's simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval," said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer.
Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford, said these findings show that the vaccine is effective and will save many lives. "Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply."
This is a positive news for Indians as the country's biggest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with AstraZeneca and the Oxford's University to produce the vaccine on the mass level. India may get its first lot of the Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine by January-end and early February as the government is planning to give Pune-based SII emergency approval for the vaccine.
AstraZeneca's clinical trials are also being conducted in the US, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Kenya and Latin America with planned trials in other European and Asian countries. In total, the company expects to enrol up to 60,000 participants globally.
Here are findings of the high-level results of AstraZeneca's interim analysis of COVID-19 trials
