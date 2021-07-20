Centre released Rs 8,257 cr to states in 2020-21 for COVID management

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the Centre released Rs 1,113.21 crore for COVID-19 management in the financial year 2019-20 over and above the normal resource envelope under National Health Mission (NHM). Further, the government approved Rs 15,000 crore under the ‘India COVID19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package’ in April 2020. The objective of this fund was to detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19. The government further released an amount of Rs 23,123 crore for the period of July 2021 to March 2022.

Under the Rs 15,000-crore April 2020 package, funds to the tune of Rs 8,257.88 crore were released to the states/UTs to aid management and control of COVID-19 in the financial year 2020-21, stated the ministry in its response to the amount of funds released for COVID-19 schemes.

“In addition, ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’ has also been approved by the government for an amount of Rs 23,123 crore (with Rs 15,000 crore as Central share and Rs 8,123 crore as State share) for the period July, 21 to March, 2022,” stated Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai at the Lok Sabha.

The funds were approved to ramp up health infrastructure in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, provide support for procurement of drugs and diagnostics, “maintaining a buffer of drugs, support for IT Interventions such as implementation of Hospital Management Information System and expanding access to teleconsultations in all districts, and support for capacity building and training for all aspects of management of COVID-19.”

In 2019-20, the highest amount was released for Uttar Pradesh that received Rs 132.09 crore, followed by Kerala and Maharashtra that both received Rs 74.21 crore. Delhi received Rs 22.26 crore. The Northeastern states and Sikkim were allotted Rs 111.34 crore.

In 2020-21, Maharashtra received the highest amount at Rs 1,185.12 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 868.09 crore and Delhi with Rs 784.91 crore. The total that was released for all the states and union territories was Rs 8,257.88 crore.

